SCO BRINGS ACADEMIA ON A PLATFORM

Another remarkable initiative by SCO, a productive online session was organized by HEC on SCO’s request in which Vice Chancellors of renowned universities participated. They discussed problems faced by students regarding online classes in AJ&K and GB. DG SCO shared the initiatives so far taken by SCO including establishment of 12 FREE IT community centers in GB and AJ&K for students. He stated that IT parks, Incubation Centers and GPON (Fibre to Home) services projects have started on fast track basis in both regions. Free DSL connections are provided to LUMS students in AJ&K and GB.

Apart from other issues highlighted by the participants, Honourable Acting Vice Chancellor Muzaffarabad University of Science & Technology (MUST), Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed requested DG SCO for provision of high speed internet connections each at MUST Campus Bhimber and Palandri on subsidized rates. Furthermore, he also requested dedicated point to point links between MUST campuses at Mirpur, Bhimber and Palandri for subsequent utilization as University Intranet. As per the commitment, the project was taken as a challenge and same has been achieved within 24 hours by team of officers, engineers and field operators of SCO. Honourable Acting Vice Chancellor MUST thanked and appreciated SCO for its quick and timely response. He said this arrangement will greatly facilitate MUST administration and students during current COVID 19 situation in the country.

Earlier, Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University called on DG SCO Maj General Ali Farhan HI(M) at HQ SCO, Rawalpindi and discussed about the provision of internet facilities for online classes to the students of FJWU residing in AJ&K and GB. SCO assured to provide seamless connectivity to the student for their online classes.

Similarly a contract signing ceremony was also held for establishment of First IT park at Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit.

Registrar KIU Dr. Abdul Hameed Lone and Lt. Col. Tariq Durrani are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of an Information Technology Park at KIU in collaboration with the SCO, and documents are being exchanged later

SCO took the issue of AJ&K and GB student very seriously on priority basis and has taken timely measures to provide digital platform for academic needs. In this regard 12 community centres have been established in a short span of time in main districts of AJ&K and GB. In these centers, SCO has provided high speed internet FREE of cost to students for online taking classes and submission of assignments. More community centers will also be established according to the requirements.

Sector Commander SCO and DC Ghizer Sanaullah Khan inaugurated the students community center in Ghakuch, District Ghizer. A separate community centre established for the female students to facilitate their online studies.

SCO has requested Universities to share the details of all students residing in AJ&K and GB so that these students can be facilitated collectively as well as individually.