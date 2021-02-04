SCO BRINGS SPECIAL OFFER ON KASHMIR DAY

Special Communications Organization (SCO) takes deep pride in being the only telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) offering the best services & rewards to its valued customers. On Kashmir Day, SCO comes up with exciting offer which will help customers to express wholehearted support to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination. On 5th February 2021, SCOM customers will get 5000 MB Data, 5000 SMS and 5000 Onnet Minutes in only Rs5. So for activation reply auto message received to avail this offer and add more passion to solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Terms & Conditions: