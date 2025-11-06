SCO Hosts IT Awards Ceremony 2025 in Mirpur Division

Special Communications Organization (SCO) organized a grand SCO IT Awards Ceremony 2025 in Mirpur to recognize and honor outstanding freelancers, entrepreneurs, and startups from across the Mirpur Division.

The event celebrated individuals who achieved remarkable success through SCO platforms by receiving training, utilizing digital facilities, or through their own independent efforts in the digital field. Held under the umbrella of SCO Vision 2025, the ceremony aimed to promote a modern, empowered, and digitally skilled society across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Young professionals, IT experts, and startup founders from the Mirpur Division actively participated in the event. Senior officials from the military leadership and district administration attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General SCO, Major General Umer Ahmed Shah, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), commended the youth of Mirpur Division for their creativity, dedication, and achievements in the digital arena. He said that SCO’s Software Technology Parks (STPs) and Freelancing Hubs (FLHs) have opened new avenues of employment, training, and global connectivity for the youth, enabling them to compete successfully in international digital markets.

SCO Organizes 2025 IT Awards Ceremony

DG SCO further highlighted that under SCO Vision 2025, over 100 Software Technology Parks and Freelancing Hubs have been established across AJK and GB — including 5 STPs and 16 FLHs in the Mirpur Division alone. These facilities have become powerful platforms for youth, women, differently-abled persons, and startups to achieve digital growth, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Major General Umer Ahmed Shah emphasized that SCO’s facilities are open to everyone whether affiliated with an organization or working independently. He encouraged youth, women, and differently-abled individuals to make full use of these opportunities, enhance their digital skills, and showcase their talent on global freelancing platforms.

While addressing the ceremony, Cisco Country Head Mr. Faheem Anwar acknowledged SCO’s contributions, stating that their success has been made possible due to SCO. He mentioned that four training sessions have been completed at STP Mirpur, during which around 500 youth received international-level training in Cisco courses.

The ceremony concluded with the DG SCO presenting certificates and awards to freelancers, startups, and IT professionals who achieved exceptional success, both within SCO setups and independently. Their dedication and innovation have brought pride to the Mirpur Division at national and international levels, demonstrating that with technology, determination, and the right guidance, the path to self-reliance and progress is open to all.

Also Read: Telenor Pakistan Honored with Two Awards at HR Digital Transformation and Analytics Awards 2025