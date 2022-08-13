SCO launches new offer and announces “AZADI CONTEST’ for Independence day

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, Special Communications Organization (SCO), leading telecom operator of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has announced a special one day offer for its valuable customers and is holding a Azadi Contest. Details are as under:-

14th August Offer

On this Independence Day SCO gives one-day special offer for its valued subscribers by providing free 1400 MB data, 1400 on-net minutes and 1400 SMS for only Rs 14 plus tax.

In order to get “14th August offer” Dial *129#. This offer is valid for 24 hrs from 23:59 hrs 13 August 2022 to 23:59 hrs 14 August 2022.

Azadi Contest

Special Communications Organization is delighted to celebrate diamond jubilee of Pakistan for the people of AJ&K and GB.

Capture a picture or make small video with Pakistan flag in any scenic location of AJ&K and GB to participate in “Azadi Contest”.

You are requested to take your Photo or Selfie either individually, with Family or with Friends & Colleagues or make video in front of the Pakistan Flag in scenic location and submit your photo/ video digitally along with name to [email protected] or tag and inbox at SCO Facebook, Twitter page by 14th August, 2022.

The four best photos/videos will receive cash prizes of Rs 14000/- each. The winning photos/videos will be published on the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the SCO.

