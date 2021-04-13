SCO LAUNCHES RAMADAN OFFER FOR THEIR CUSTOMER IN AJ&K AND GB

Ramadan is a time of blessings as well as a time to connect and strengthen family bonds. Reflecting on the spirit and values of Ramadan, Special Communications Organization (SCO) has come up with a treasure chest of special Ramadan offers for customers looking for special and spiritual content during the Holy Month.

This Ramadan, Surprise Mini Super Card is made even more SUPER. Now subscribers will get DOUBLE LOAD upon loading Surprise Mini Super Card and also get a chance to win 70 CC Motor Bikes through lucky draw. Throughout the holy month, SCO customers will automatically enter the raffle for a chance to win Motor Bike on load of Surprise Mini Super Card.

Also SCOM customers can enjoy Ramadan Package which includes special call rates of Rs 0.50/min between 04:00AM to 10:00PM and Rs 0.10/min between 10:00PM to 04:00AM. Ramadan Package can be activated by dialing *129#.

Beside other benefits, customers will continue to enjoy other pre-existing SCO services and products throughout the holy month of Ramadan.