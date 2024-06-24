SCO Launches Rawalakot’s Premier Software Technology Park

Special Communications Organization (SCO), in collaboration with University of Poonch, introduced its latest marvel in digital world – the Software Technology Park in Rawalakot, inaugurated. The ceremony was led by Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, HI(M), Director General of SCO, with esteemed guests and academic professionals in attendance.

Managed by SCO, the third premier IT Setup in AJ&K, Rawalakot Software Technology Park aims at catalyzing the region into a hub for startups, tech companies, and research institutions, fostering collaboration and innovation within an advanced IT ecosystem. The IT setup will create jobs for AJ&K’s youth, enabling them to acquire specialized IT skills and bolster local workforce. Additionally, it will spur economic growth and prosperity in region and contribute to country’s overall development.

In his inaugural speech, Major General Umar Ahmed Shah, HI(M), DG SCO, stated, “The Software Technology Park Rawalakot, third in AJ&K alongside seven more Freelancing Hubs of SCO, underscore our resolve to facilitate creativity & innovation. These set ups provide robust IT environment, create job opportunities, and foster socio-economic benefits in remote areas. I am optimistic about the positive impact of this initiative for empowering youth and boosting local economy.”

This initiative by SCO firmly establishes AJ&K as a pivotal player in the global IT sector, poised to drive significant advancements in technology and economic prosperity.

