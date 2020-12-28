SCO LAUNCHES S-PAISA MOBILE WALLET WITH ALFA MOBILE APP

Special Communications Organization (SCO) in collaboration with Bank Alfalah (BAFL) today announced the launch of S-Paisa Mobile Wallet, offering affordable and convenient mobile money solutions all over Pakistan and in Azad Jammu & Kashmir through a handy mobile wallet in SCO Alfa app.

SCO has well-established distribution channels, experience as it exists in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) over four decades and through recent partnership with Bank Alfalah it has strengthened its mobile financial services foot print.

Commenting on this new revolution, DG SCO, Maj Gen Ali Farhan HI (M) said “We believe that everyone can benefit from having digital convenience and affordable access to mobile financial services in particular to help them take control of a very important aspect of their lives – their personal finances. In a country with high Smartphone penetration and government’s continued encouragement towards building a paper currency free society, services in the form of S-Paisa mobile wallet could really be a game”.

S-Paisa mobile wallet at Alfa App is an easy secure way to store and manage cash from your mobile device; a convenient e-money solution aimed at serving the under-banked segments of AJ&K, GB and rest of Pakistan such as youths, low income earners and migrants. It is easy-to-use, secure, offers more benefits the more you use it, puts customers fully in charge of when, where and how they handle their cash and it is reliable, backed by Bank Alfalah’s many years of experience in financial services solutions across the country.

Sarosh Hina, Director Marketing & Financial Services added, “S-Paisa Mobile Wallet makes money transfers easy and convenient, not limiting customers to particular outlets, locations and operating hours and most importantly, it is safe as it mitigates the risk of physical presence during the pandemic days. We see this adding value to SCOM users who often perform remittance transactions from an official based in AJ&K to migrants sending money in remotest areas of GB from rest of Pakistan and to parents with children studying in metropolitans. There is a wide user base that can benefit from this service.”

The mobile wallet at Alfa App, itself is open to subscribers from any mobile network operators and supports all smartphone types. Currently, customers can download the Alfa App android version from Google Play Store and the IOS Version from Apple Store. Visit SCO official website and Facebook Pages for more details.

Opening a new S-Paisa Account through the Alfa App is a simple process where the customer registers with their mobile number and CNIC upon which a One-Time Password (OTP) is sent to their phone and fed into the App automatically. Customers then enter the desired PIN and use the same to login to the application. Simple registration procedure is as under:

Registration