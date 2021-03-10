SCOM Scratch Cards now Available on Ufone Outlets

Owing to greater customer needs, Special Communications Organization (SCO) brings good news to all the SCOM roamers. Customers can now get SCOM scratch cards from the selective Ufone outlets in Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Lahore & Karachi. By availing this facility, customers will be able to easily contact their loved ones in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan at affordable rates. SCO has always considered it’s customers ease and ensure’s complete convenience for them.

In addition, users can also recharge their balance through the S-Paisa Mobile Wallet via Alfa app. S-Paisa Mobile Wallet account can be opened by any mobile network number and is not limited to SCOM customers. To open S-Paisa Mobile Wallet account download the Alfa app now on Android/ iOS devices and create S-Paisa Wallet account to avail all existing features.

The details of Ufone selected outlets of respective city can be get from SCO official websites or through SCO helpline 111-726-726.