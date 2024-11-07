SCO’s High-Speed Fiber Project Brings Digital Revolution to Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Gilgit Baltistan inaugurated SFiber Project Phase 2 of Special Communications Organization. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Planning and Development Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Mukam, Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Gulber Khan, Senior military and civil officials.

In line with Pakistan’s IT Vision and SCO’s Vision 2025, Special Communications Organization (SCO) has completed the second phase of its SFiber Project, delivering high-speed optical fiber internet and IPTV services across Gilgit-Baltistan. The project has laid 950 kilometers of optical fiber infrastructure, providing high-speed internet across 16 districts of the region and benefiting 15,000 households and businesses.

SCO Sector Commander Gilgit Baltistan, Colonel Muhammad Kashif Iqbal briefed the esteemed guest of honor on the project covering extensive telecommunications and internet services designed to transform the region. He stated, “Completion of the SFiber Phase 2 project marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-speed, reliable internet access for all. SCO is committed to expanding our current customer base to 30,000 within the next year while ensuring that everyone benefits from high-speed internet services.”

Prime Minister Mr Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the completion of high-speed internet infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan, calling it a transformative step towards a digitally connected Pakistan. He highlighted SCO’s crucial role in creating an Information Corridor parallel to the Pakistan Economic Corridor, fostering economic and literary opportunities, especially for youth while building a more inclusive digital future for all.

Completion of SFiber Project Phase 2 has greatly boosted the IT sector in Gilgit-Baltistan. It will ensure the provision of high-speed internet to an extensive network of Software Technology Parks and Free Lancing Hubs in the region, garnering job opportunities for youth while harnessing their potential. This initiative is creating valuable employment opportunities in various sectors, empowering youth to actively contribute in

socio-economic building of the nation.

