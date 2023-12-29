Scroll it Back with Year on TikTok 2023

TikTok unveils Year on TikTok 2023, its annual year-end report that celebrates its global community as they scroll back to the most memorable trends, creators and moments that made 2023 in Pakistan and the rest of the world.

2023 was the year we learned a new life hack (or two!), laughed out loud – and couldn’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire . Throughout this year, TikTok’s global community of over 1 billion people continued to come together on the platform to connect and positively influence culture and impact lives.

From foolproof recipes to funny skits, throwback tracks and thriving small businesses, the TikTok community continued creating, connecting and celebrating authenticity on TikTok throughout 2023. Across Pakistan, funny skits, learning daily life hacks, awareness about mental and physical health, learning new skills, following fashion trends and exploring the hidden locations and foods.

“Year on TikTok 2023 is a way for us to honor some of the standout moments that have happened on TikTok throughout the year. It’s a window into stories that have inspired, entertained and educated over 1 billion people around the world. Thank you for another year of bringing joy to our community and sharing your creativity with us,” said Adam Presser, Head of Operations, TikTok.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations and Marketing for Pakistan at TikTok, said, “As we unveil Year on TikTok 2023, it’s a testament to the vibrant creativity of our Pakistani community. From engaging sports content to insightful life hacks, TikTok has been a platform for authentic expression and positive impact. Thank you, Pakistan, for making TikTok a space for connection and inspiration. Here’s to another year of laughter and creativity!”

Below are the top content in the Year on TikTok 2023

#ForYou Faves: Popular videos of 2023

In 2023, trending content took over For You feeds around the world – especially in the entertainment, lifestyle & education and sports categories. We were mesmerized funny skits by Momin Saqib, delicious recipes by Chef Samiullah and beauty looks by Syeda Tuba for her shows remained in everyone’s fav lists. Keep on reading to discover the most popular videos and trends that had everyone saying, ‘have you seen that TikTok about…?’ this year.

@mominsaqib: Momin Saqib meets India’s Jaqueline Fernandez during the Asia Cup tour.

@syedatubaaofficial: Tuba Anwaar reveals the new look for the show.

@samiullahfoodsecrets: Chef Samiullah shares the recipe of Qeema Kachoori for Ramazan

@adeelchaudry1: Adeel Chaudry shares the recipe for the favorite drink of Prophet Muhammad PBUH and Sunnat e Nabwi, the ‘Nabeez’ a Detox Drink.

@pcb: Haris Rauf meets Virat Kohli during World Cup

The Playlist:

From catchy pop tunes to comeback tracks, TikTok artists gave us the soundtrack of 2023. This year, our most popular song was “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” by FIFTY FIFTY, in Pakistan, Lagty Masoom by Zille Huma and Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalil topped the charts. Here are the top songs in Pakistan.

Lagty Masoom – Zille Huma: With an astounding 4.6 million creations, Zille Huma’s “Lagtay Masoom” emerges as the reigning anthem on TikTok in 2023 for Pakistan. This emerging artist has struck a chord with top content creators, propelling her song to the zenith of TikTok trends.

Chana Tera Shukriyaa – Tanveer Anjum: Tanveer Anjum’s collaboration with Shabnam Majeed on this Punjabi love ballad has resonated deeply with TikTok’s content creators. The heartwarming lyrics made this song a favorite, inspiring over 3.8 million videos.

Teri Nazron K Sadqay – Zille Huma: Zille Huma’s rendition of the OST from the popular TV serial “Ruposh” took TikTok by storm, amassing 3.6 million videos. Renamed with the trending verses, “Teri Nazron K Sadqay,” the song became a viral sensation.

Pakistan Zindabad (ISPR) – Sahir Ali Bagga & ISPR Official: Produced by Sahir Ali Bagga in collaboration with ISPR, this patriotic anthem celebrates the dedication of Pakistan’s defenders. Initially released in 2019, the song gained TikTok popularity in 2023, inspiring over 3.1 million videos showcasing love for the country and its armed forces.

Zaroori Tha – Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s heart-wrenching track from the album “Back 2 Love” gained a resurgence on TikTok, generating 3 million videos. The emotional resonance of “Zaroori Tha” captivated users once again.

Eid – Mehmood J & Zille Huma: Released in celebration of Eid, this festive track became a go-to for creators wishing “Eid Mubarak” to their followers and friends. Over 3 million videos were crafted to the joyous beats of this song.

Chaal – Dr Zeus & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: The Punjabi hit of 2022, “Chaal,” collaborated on by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Punjabi music maestro Dr Zeus, set the vibe for more than 2.5 million TikTok creators, making it a chart-topper.

Kahani Suno 2.0 – Kaifi Khalil: The globally celebrated artist of “Kana Yari” fame, Kaifi Khalil, dropped another gem for his “Broken Homies.” This soul-stirring track found its way into the hearts of fans worldwide, featuring in over 2 million TikTok videos.

Amplifier (Slowed & Reverb) – Imran Khan & Sarthak Pandey: Imran Khan’s 2008 hit “Amplifier” experienced a resurgence in 2023 with Sarthak Pandey’s “Slowed and Reverb” version. This remix inspired the creation of more than 1.7 million videos, proving the enduring appeal of this iconic track.

Breakthrough Stars: 2023’s groundbreaking creators, celebrities and artists

Every day, a star is born on TikTok. This year, we were entertained and inspired by an entire galaxy of creators, who remain the beating heart of our platform. From Samosiii aka Humna Zahid, the girl who amazes everyone with her makeup skills and transitions, to Bilal Hassan the traveler who explores the hidden gems of Pakistan and goes by mystapaki and hemayalattique who makes fashion trends for the TikTok community. Here are the breakthrough creators, celebrities and artists who made it on and beyond TikTok in 2023.

@samosiiii: Makes cosplay and transition video

@mystapaki: Explores the hidden gems of Pakistan

@hemayalattique: Shows the latest fashion trends in Pakistan

@anushaesays: A guide to decorating your home

@osamahnasir: Discover delicious food around the country

@zenith.irfan: A girl who travels on a bike around the country to explore the hidden beauty

The Hitmakers: Most popular artists on TikTok in 2023

TikTok is a musical playground where artists and songwriters come together to propel tracks and trends at the speed of culture. In 2023, artists topped the charts, including some from our very own community like Hareem Rashid (@hareemrashidd), Kaifi Khalil (@kaifikhalil), Sami Rasheed (@samirasheedofficial), AUR the Band (@aurmusic), Shae Gill (@shaegilll), Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) and Asim Azhar (@asimazhar). Here are the most popular artists whose songs took over our ears and For You feeds in 2023.

Hareem Rashid (@hareemrashidd): Emerging Pakistani artist Hareem Rashid captivated the TikTok community with her original releases on the platform, garnering widespread recognition. Currently boasting 1.8 million followers and an impressive 32.4 million views, Hareem’s music resonates with a diverse audience on TikTok. Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar): The versatile Ali Zafar, known for his prowess as a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, model, producer, screenwriter, and painter, made waves on TikTok this year. His collaboration on “Sushi” with Danny Zee amassed a staggering 22 million views, securing him 1.3 million followers and solidifying his digital presence. Sanam Marvi (@thesanammarvi): Renowned for her enchanting renditions of Pakistani folk and Sufi music, Sanam Marvi found a new audience on TikTok, accumulating over 996k followers and an impressive 26 million views. Singing in Sindhi, Punjabi, and Balochi languages, Marvi’s soulful melodies resonate across the platform. Kaifi Khalil (@kaifikhalil): Global sensation Kaifi Khalil, famous for “Kana Yari,” reintroduced his hit with “Kahani Suno 2.0,” captivating TikTok audiences. The renewed version propelled him to over 810k followers and an astounding 46 million video views, marking a significant digital triumph. Asim Azhar (@asimazhar): Pakistani singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Asim Azhar maintained his TikTok prominence with the hit song ‘Dard.’ Boasting more than 525k followers and over 5 million video views, Azhar’s musical journey continues to resonate with fans. Sahir Ali Bagga (@sahiralibagga1): Lahore-based singer, music director, and composer Sahir Ali Bagga gained TikTok fame with “Pakistan Zindabad (ISPR).” His collaboration garnered him over 475k followers and an impressive 3.2 million video views, showcasing his influence on the platform. Sami Rasheed (@samirasheedofficial): Pakistani singer and TikTok content creator Sami Rasheed became a notable figure on the platform. With more than 325k followers and a staggering 122 million video views, Rasheed’s musical prowess resonates strongly with TikTok’s diverse audience. Khudgharz (@khudgharzofficial): Emerging from a roadside tea shop in Karachi, the all-boys music band Khudgharz has become a regional sensation. Boasting 210k followers and over 11 million video views, their TikTok journey exemplifies the power of grassroots talent. AUR the Band (@aurmusic): The youngest musical sensation on TikTok, AUR the Band, gained recognition with their hit ‘Tu Hai Kahan.’ With over 89k followers and an impressive 40 million video views, this trio has swiftly become a TikTok favorite. Shae Gill (@shaegilll): Riding the wave of global popularity with the hit “Pasoori,” Shae Gill is now a top artist in Pakistan. With more than 67k followers and over 522k video views, her announcement of the new song ‘Sukoon’ anticipates continued success on the platform.

Loved by Locals: The small businesses that inspired us in 2023

TikTok is a place where you can start small, but think – and achieve – big. No one knows this better than our small business owners who truly felt the positive impact of our community in 2023. Thanks to trending hashtags like #SMB and #SmallBusiness, #TikTokShop, we discovered local businesses like Skardu Valley (@skarduvalley). Here are some of the most beloved creators that inspired us in 2023.

@skarduvalley: A local tour guide and resort in Skardu Valley @ranahamzasaiff: Exploring the local delicacy under the Ghoomo Pakistan campaign @irfanjunejo: Discovering the small food businesses @patangeer: A local guide giving out the best tips to travellers @wildlensbyabrar: Traveling on the bike to remote areas to explore various cultures of Pakistan @igenesports: GamingOnTikTok helped IGEN to launch their gaming campaign @angreziwala: Teaches English and recommends books to the community @s3baller: Shows tricks of football and teaches them too

Learn on TikTok/TikTok Taught Me: 2023’s memorable lessons and life hacks

With so much educational content, we learn while we scroll on TikTok! In 2023, #BookTok helped the readers’ community to explore books, #ExamReady educated the students with their interactive teaching skills, and #LearnOnTikTok features all the tips and tricks of your daily life. Discover the most popular trends, tricks and how-to’s that made our lives even better in 2023.

@syedaunreal: Creates content related to Artificial Intelligence @learninghubwithsamina: Explains the language learning skills @danial.ahmed8: A medical doctor discussing medicines @iamshaistalodhiofficial: Dermatologist sharing tips about skincare @rehmanyaseen898: A lawyer giving information regarding the justice system @hamza_vfx: VFX artist, teaching editing skills @mr_aafstylize: A sketch artist showcasing his skills @hydrofitteam: A fitness expert highlighting fitness exercises @ilmkidunya: Content related to history @deaf.reach: Teaching sign language to special people

Only on TikTok: 2023 trends powered by effects, sounds and other product features

This year, we saw the first Futsal Tournament, getting aware of Mental Health, watched out favorite celebrities at the MicDrop, and some freestyle moves by Ball Art Freestyle Crew. Here are the most popular trends made possible by unique features and our creativity in 2023.

Sign language for special people (@deaf.reach): Empowering and inclusive, this channel is a valuable resource for learning sign language and fostering communication with special individuals. By offering accessible tutorials, it plays a crucial role in breaking down communication barriers and promoting inclusivity. #mentalhealthawareness: In a powerful movement led by creators like Zernab, TikTok became a platform for raising awareness about mental health on World Mental Health Day. Through heartfelt videos, users contributed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and fostering empathy and understanding. Fitness exercises: This channel is a fitness enthusiast’s haven, sharing a diverse array of exercises to cater to the TikTok community’s wellness needs. From cardio to strength training, the engaging content inspires and motivates viewers to stay active and prioritize their health. #GhoomoPakistan: TikTok launched the enchanting #GhoomoPakistan campaign, where content creators embarked on a journey to uncover the hidden gems of Pakistan. Beyond showcasing picturesque landscapes, creators indulged in the rich tapestry of Pakistani cuisine, creating a delightful exploration narrative for viewers. #KhelegaPakistan: Celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship, the #KhelegaPakistan campaign on TikTok emerged as a vibrant tribute to various sports in Pakistan. From cricket and football to hockey and athletics, creators passionately showcased the nation’s diverse sports culture, uniting viewers in a collective celebration of athletic prowess.

#FanTok: Popular sports/music/entertainment/gaming fan communities in 2023

TikTok brings fans together to celebrate their shared love of sports, music, entertainment, gaming, fashion. In Pakistan, the interest revolves around the game of cricket. Pakistan Super League stayed in the attention of the fans around Pakistan. Here are the year’s most popular communities that show fandom lives on at TikTok.

PSL Top creator Momin Saqib: Momin Saqib, a top PSL creator, shares his emotional journey and preparations leading up to the intense Pakistan vs. India match at the 2023 World Cup, providing a personal touch to cricket fandom. TikTok of the match: Cricket fans on TikTok creatively recreate on-field reviews, turning serious game moments into light-hearted and engaging content, adding a fun twist to the cricketing experience. Match moments: This TikTok compilation showcases standout shots from Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League, emphasizing the moments that earned him the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. Peshawar Zalmi team video: Peshawar Zalmi offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse, revealing the team’s preparation and determination during the Pakistan Super League, giving fans an intimate look at the team dynamics. PSL creator video: Humna Zahid, aka Samosiiii, known for her makeup skills, expresses her love for cricket by painting the PSL and team logos, adding a creative and unique touch to her TikTok contributions in the cricket community.

