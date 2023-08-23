On Tuesday, Meta revealed the idea of an all-in-one artificial intelligence translation model that the company positioned as a significant advance in the “quest to create a universal translator”.

The AI translation model, referred to as SeamlessM4T, can translate between approximately 100 different languages using four different methods (text-to-speech, speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, and text-to-text). SeamlessM4T is a single system, which Meta claims “reduces errors and delays” while also improving the “efficiency and quality of the translation process”.

SeamlessM4T expands upon Meta’s earlier work in AI. Meta began its No Language Left Behind initiative in July 2022. This project makes use of AI to perform text-to-text translations for 200 different languages. The primary goal of the project is to enhance translations for languages that are spoken less frequently or are less common.

Meta has also launched models in the past that enable users to have conversations with AI bots that have personalities. In addition to conversations, it also provides additional details regarding the manner in which it employs AI to organize Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Check out Meta’s AI blog or the research on the GitHub page that contains more specific information regarding SeamlessM4T’s technical aspects.

This year, Meta, much like other large digital businesses, has expanded its attention to developing and deploying products and services powered by AI. In February, Microsoft launched its new AI-infused Bing search, which makes use of the same technology that is behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Amazon has recently announced that it will utilize generative artificial intelligence to analyze and summarize customer evaluations. Moreover, Google is also testing a search generative experience that reimagines online search.

Artificial intelligence will soon affect practically every industry area and has already made its way into a wide variety of fields. When it comes to translation, AI is also used in tools like the Google Translate app to assist provide context to the findings. Concerns have been raised in response to the rapid development of generative AI over the risks posed by the technology as well as the potential impacts it could have on society.

SeamlessM4T is going to be made available under a research license, which will enable scholars and programmers to build on top of the technologies. SeamlessAlign will contain the metadata that will be released by Meta in conjunction with the project. According to Meta, it is the largest open-source multimodel dataset, and it has 270,000 hours’ worth of mined voice and text alignment that was used to train its AI.

