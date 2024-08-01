Search Giant Tightens Reins on Explicit Deepfake Content

Google is intensifying its efforts to combat the proliferation of explicit deepfake content on its search engine. Recent updates to the platform’s algorithms have already led to a significant decrease in the visibility of these harmful and non-consensual images. While Google has long offered tools for individuals to request the removal of explicit content, critics have argued that more proactive measures are needed.

Google product manager Emma Higham says that new adjustments to how the company ranks results, which have been rolled out this year, have already cut exposure to fake explicit images by over 70 percent on searches seeking that content about a specific person.

Google Cracks Down on Deepfake Content

In response, Google has implemented several new strategies. These include more aggressively removing duplicate deepfakes, filtering out explicit images from related search queries, and penalizing websites with a high volume of takedown requests. The company aims to prevent these harmful images from appearing in search results, even when users might not be actively seeking them.

“With these changes, people can read about the impact deepfakes are having on society, rather than see pages with actual nonconsensual fake Images,” Higham wrote in a company blog post on Wednesday.

However, challenges persist. While Google has made strides, critics contend that the company could do more to protect users from this pervasive issue. The effectiveness of the new measures remains to be seen, and questions about the company’s commitment to addressing the problem continue to linger.

Despite these limitations, Google’s latest efforts represent a step in the right direction. As AI technology continues to advance, it is crucial for platforms like Google to take proactive measures to protect individuals from the harmful consequences of deepfakes.

