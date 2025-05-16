SECP Issues Cybersecurity Advisory to all Companies

In response to heightened cybersecurity threat alerts stemming from the ongoing global geopolitical developments, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a crucial advisory urging all registered companies to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses.

The advisory, circulated to businesses nationwide, highlights the growing risk of cyberattacks targeting Pakistan’s corporate and financial sectors. SECP has warned that failure to adopt cybersecurity best practices could lead to severe consequences, including operational disruptions, data breaches, and significant reputational damage.

The current threat landscape demands a proactive approach to digital security. It is imperative that companies prioritize the integrity of their networks and data.

To mitigate the risks, SECP recommends a series of immediate measures, including:

Stricter access control protocols to prevent unauthorized system entry

Vulnerability management to identify and patch weak points in IT infrastructure

Incident readiness planning, including protocols for responding to cyberattacks

Employee and user awareness programs to reduce human-related risks

The advisory emphasizes that cybersecurity is not solely the responsibility of IT departments but a company-wide priority that requires attention at all levels, from senior management to frontline staff.

This move comes at a time when global financial institutions and corporate entities are increasingly being targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks linked to state-sponsored actors and hacktivist groups. In recent weeks, several neighboring countries have reported a surge in cyber incidents following regional geopolitical developments.

SECP has also offered technical guidance and encouraged companies to coordinate with relevant cybersecurity agencies, including the National Computer Emergency Response Team (PakCERT) and the Ministry of IT & Telecom, for additional support and threat intelligence sharing.

With the increasing digitization of financial systems and the rise of fintech platforms, the regulatory body stressed that cyber resilience is integral to sustainable business operations and long-term trust in Pakistan’s corporate ecosystem.

The commission urged all stakeholders to treat this advisory with utmost urgency and to report any suspicious activities or incidents through proper regulatory channels.

ALSO READ: SECP Warns Against Fraudulent Activities Related to Barwaqt App