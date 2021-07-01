Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) launched a WhatsApp support service for business care. The main motive behind this new development is to promptly respond to public queries regarding the registration of companies and other related stuff.

The WhatsApp support service is the first of its kind in Pakistan’s Public sector. The WhatsApp Support service can be availed by saving the helpline number “03069365625” and then initiating a chat with SECP WhatsApp to know about any matter related to the agency.

SECP Now Offers WhatsApp Support Service for Answering Queries of the Citizens

Because of this new development, users will have a much better experience as this service will render instant responses to their queries regarding Company Registration, Companies search through Name & Incorporation number, and fee calculator.

In addition to that, the facility of a live conversation with the Business Center officer is also offered that will allow the users to exchange messages, voice notes, documents, images for complete support and solution. This new development can be seen as a part of SECP’s ongoing efforts to offer convenience to the general public users.

Furthermore, the SECP also intends to introduce more avenues to the Business Care solution via its e-Services system with some latest features. It will allow the users to check the status of their e-Services cases and offer the facility to file and check the status of their complaints from the WhatsApp platform.

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan is the financial regulatory authority in Pakistan whose primary target is to develop a modern and developed corporate sector and a capital market based on sound authority principles.

