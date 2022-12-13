SECP registers 2,380 new companies in Pakistan

The year 2022 seems to be a ripe year for Pakistan. This year many new companies in Pakistan are registered with SECP. In November 2022 alone, 2,380 new companies have been registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), indicating a 10 percent increase as compared to the same month last year. Now the total number of registered companies in Pakistan is 182,598.

Coming to capitalization, the paid-up capital of these new companies is 1.9 billion.

Around 59 percent of new companies are registered as private limited companies, whereas 39 percent as single member companies, and 2pc were public unlisted companies. Among these companies, 99.9 percent are registered online. Other than this, in November 2022, the regulators registered three investment companies/microfinance companies with paid-up capital of Rs255 million.

During the same period, the real estate development and construction sector topped with the formation of 407 new companies. The information technology sector took the second slot with the number of 347 and the trading sector with 300 companies formation. Considering food and beverages, 87 new companies were registered, 258 new companies offering services, and 82 education institutes were registered. The regulators registered 14 broadcasting and telecasting companies, 13 auto and allied and paper and board each, 12 cables and electrical goods, nine arts and culture, and 102 companies in other sectors.

Coming to the tourism sector, the number was 81 followed by corporate agricultural farming at 76, commerce at 70, marketing and advertisement at 63, engineering at 62, textile at 57, pharmaceutical at 50, healthcare at 43, mining and quarrying at 38, a chemical with 37, fuel and energy with 13, transport with 31, power generation with 30, communications with 27, cosmetics and toiletries and lodging with 18 each.

These states from the official press release issued revealed that Pakistan is moving towards development. With so many companies registered with SECP, the overall efficiency of the corporate sector will be improved for the benefit of investors, companies, and the economy.

