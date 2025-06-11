SECP Registers 3,609 Companies in May, Sets All-Time Monthly Record!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered a record-breaking 3,609 new companies in May 2025, marking the highest number of incorporations in a single month in the country’s history. This surpasses the previous record of 3,442 companies set in January 2025. The total capital raised through these incorporations amounted to over Rs 2.7 billion, with approximately 99.9% of registrations processed digitally. This milestone highlights the growing confidence of investors and reflects the success of SECP’s digital reforms, aimed at simplifying business registration and promoting entrepreneurship.

With this surge, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan has now crossed 255,000.

Breakdown by Company Type

Private Limited Companies: 59%

Single-Member Companies: 37%

Others (public unlisted, not-for-profit, guarantee-limited, LLPs): 4%

Sector-Wise Registrations

The strongest growth was recorded in the following sectors:

Information Technology (IT) and E-commerce: 718 companies

Trading: 506

Services: 447

Real Estate and Construction: 342

Tourism and Transport: 237

Food and Beverages: 187

Education: 160

Other notable contributions include

Mining and Quarrying: 89

Pharmaceutical: 78

Textile: 74

Marketing and Advertisement: 72

Cosmetics and Toiletries: 67

Engineering: 62

Healthcare: 51

Additional sectors such as chemical, transport, corporate agriculture, fuel and energy, power generation, Section 42 companies, auto and allied, and sports-related ventures collectively added another 519 companies.

Licensing Activity

In addition to new company registrations, the SECP issued 56 licenses across various regulatory domains, including

Capital Markets: 3

Insurance Sector: 1

Non-Banking Financial Services: 3

Non-Profit Organizations (under Section 42): 49

Foreign investor interest also remained strong, with 98 newly registered companies receiving capital from international sources. The SECP reiterated its commitment to improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan by strengthening its regulatory framework, enhancing transparency, and fostering an inclusive, investor-friendly environment.

