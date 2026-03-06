SECP Registers 723 New IT and E-Commerce Firms in February 2026

Pakistan’s corporate sector continued its upward trajectory in February, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registering 3,444 new companies, bringing the total number of registered companies to 287,049 nationwide. Among these, the IT and e-commerce sectors led with 723 newly registered firms in February 2026. The latest data highlights not only sustained business formation but also a significant surge in technology-driven enterprises, reflecting the rapid expansion of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Technology Companies Drive New Business Formation

Among all sectors, information technology and e-commerce emerged as the leading contributors, with 723 new companies registered during February alone. This strong performance underscores the growing demand for digital services, online commerce platforms, fintech solutions, and software development across Pakistan.

The expansion of tech companies reflects several ongoing structural trends:

Increased digital adoption among consumers and businesses

Expansion of startup ecosystems in major cities

Growth of software exports and IT-enabled services

Greater availability of remote and freelance tech work

Technology startups and software firms are increasingly positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for digital services and outsourcing, attracting both local entrepreneurs and international investors.

Foreign Investors Showing Interest in Pakistan’s Digital Economy

Foreign investment activity remained strong, with 82 newly incorporated companies featuring international shareholding.

China emerged as the largest source of foreign participation, with investors involved in 44 companies. It was followed by the United States with investments in seven companies, while Germany and Palau each contributed to three companies.

Investors from several other countries—including the United Kingdom, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Canada, Sweden, and Denmark—also participated in new ventures.

Foreign investors primarily targeted information technology, mining and quarrying, and trading sectors, indicating strong international confidence in Pakistan’s digital transformation and emerging markets.

Private Limited Companies Dominate Registrations

The majority of new businesses registered in February were private limited companies, accounting for 59 percent of the total.

Other corporate structures included:

Single-member companies: 38%

Public unlisted companies, non-profit organizations, limited liability partnerships, and foreign companies: 3%

The high proportion of private limited companies suggests that many entrepreneurs—particularly in technology and digital services—are opting for scalable corporate structures suited to investment, partnerships, and startup growth.

Regional Spread of New Businesses

Company registrations were distributed across Pakistan, though the country’s major economic centers continued to dominate.

Punjab – 1,696 companies

Islamabad Capital Territory – 656 companies

Sindh – 555 companies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 317 companies

Gilgit‑Baltistan – 174 companies

Balochistan – 46 companies

Major urban centers such as Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi continue to serve as key hubs for technology startups and digital enterprises.

Other Growing Business Sectors

While technology dominated registrations, several other industries also showed strong activity:

Trading: 531 new companies

Services: 434

Real estate development and construction: 323

Tourism and transport: 194

Food and beverages: 165

Education: 107

Additional incorporations were recorded in sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, engineering, cosmetics, communications, energy, and auto-related industries—illustrating a broad diversification of Pakistan’s corporate landscape.

Outlook: Digital Economy Becoming a Core Growth Engine

The latest SECP data highlights a clear shift in Pakistan’s business ecosystem. While traditional sectors like trading and construction remain strong, technology and e-commerce are rapidly becoming central drivers of new company formation.

With rising foreign investment, expanding startup ecosystems, and increasing digital adoption across industries, Pakistan’s tech sector is poised to play a critical role in the country’s economic growth in the coming years.

