Pakistan IT Companies Registration 2026: SECP Adds 729 New Tech and E-Commerce Firms

Pakistan’s technology sector continued its upward climb at the start of 2026, with the Information Technology and e-commerce segments emerging as the largest contributors to new business formation.

According to fresh data released by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, a total of 729 IT and e-commerce companies were registered in January 2026, making tech the single biggest sector driving new incorporations during the month.

Digital Businesses Lead New Company Registrations

Out of 3,881 new companies registered nationwide, nearly one in five belonged to IT or e-commerce, highlighting Pakistan’s accelerating shift toward software development, online platforms, digital services, and tech-enabled commerce.

The data reinforces a growing trend: entrepreneurs are increasingly choosing technology-led business models, particularly in areas such as software services, digital marketplaces, online retail, fintech support services, and cloud-based solutions.

Foreign Investors Show Interest in Pakistan’s Tech Ecosystem

The tech momentum is also drawing international attention.

In January, 82 newly incorporated companies attracted foreign investment, with investors coming from countries including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia.

While SECP did not provide a sector-wise foreign investment split, industry observers note that technology and digital services remain among the most attractive segments for overseas investors, due to lower entry barriers and export-oriented potential.

eZfile Powers Pakistan’s Digital Corporate Infrastructure

Another major highlight for the tech ecosystem was the role of digital governance.

SECP confirmed that 99.9% of company registrations were completed online through its eZfile system, making January 2026 one of the strongest demonstrations of fully digital business onboarding in Pakistan.

For tech startups in particular, online incorporation reduces setup time, paperwork, and compliance friction, key factors for early-stage innovation-driven companies.

Why This Matters for Pakistan’s Tech Future

The strong showing by IT and e-commerce companies at the start of 2026 signals more than short-term enthusiasm.

It reflects:

Rising confidence in Pakistan’s digital economy

Continued startup formation despite funding slowdowns

Growing reliance on technology-driven business models

Successful digitization of regulatory processes

If this trend holds, Pakistan’s tech sector could remain a key driver of job creation, exports, and innovation, especially as global demand for software and digital services continues to expand.