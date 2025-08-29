The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is stepping up efforts to strengthen the country’s corporate sector growth. The regulator believes that corporatisation – the process of businesses registering as companies – is not just about paperwork, but about building a stronger, transparent, and sustainable economy.

For years, a large portion of Pakistan’s economy has remained undocumented. Many small and medium businesses continue to operate informally, which limits their growth and reduces government revenue. The SECP is working to change this by making it easier for entrepreneurs to register their businesses and by spreading awareness of the benefits of becoming part of the formal economy.

SECP Strengthens Corporate Growth with Strategic Collaborations

The SECP has initiated partnerships with several key institutions. These include government ministries, regulatory authorities, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), land and property authorities, electricity distribution companies, chambers of commerce, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). Digital financial platforms like Easypaisa and JazzCash are also on board.

Formal communications have been sent to these organisations, encouraging them to prioritise working with businesses that are registered with the SECP. This approach creates incentives for informal businesses to shift to the formal sector if they want to access services, finance, and better opportunities.

Why Corporatisation Matters

Becoming a registered company brings multiple advantages. Businesses gain limited liability protection, meaning personal assets are shielded from business risks. Companies also enjoy greater credibility, making it easier to attract investors and customers. Access to bank financing improves, ownership transfers become simpler, and tax benefits can be availed.

Corporatisation also provides perpetual succession, meaning the company continues to exist even if ownership changes. On top of that, companies benefit from stronger brand protection and better governance structures. These advantages not only help businesses grow but also create stability in the wider economy.

Promoting Transparency and Trust

Registered companies are monitored by regulators, which ensures compliance with laws and reduces the risks of fraud. This oversight makes them more trustworthy for banks, suppliers, and customers. Contract enforcement also becomes easier, and procurement processes become less risky. Overall, corporatisation supports the development of a transparent, efficient, and documented economy – something Pakistan needs for sustainable growth.

Engaging the Public

Alongside partnerships, the SECP is also focusing on awareness. It has launched outreach campaigns that include seminars, workshops, and social media engagement. These efforts are targeted at informal businesses, showing them how easy it is to register through SECP’s digital platforms.

By simplifying processes and using technology, SECP is removing many administrative hurdles that used to discourage entrepreneurs from registering their companies.

Moving Towards a Formal Economy

The SECP has made it clear that coordinated action is essential. By bringing together regulators, banks, service providers, and the business community, it aims to build an ecosystem where formal businesses thrive. At the same time, it wants to make informal businesses realise that they are missing out on opportunities by staying undocumented.

With these steps, the SECP hopes to drive corporatisation, boost investor confidence, and set Pakistan on the path toward a stronger, more transparent economy.

