SECP to embark on digital transformation initiative

Resolving problems through process digitization and structured methods of gathering public opinion are central to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s transformation agenda. Before embarking on its digital transformation journey, the SECP held a series of design thinking workshops with the goal of meeting these expectations and facilitating end-users.

The SECP held its first ‘Design Thinking Workshop’ on Registration and Compliance for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) in Lahore on Thursday, in collaboration with SECP implementation consultant Ernst & Young (EY).

This method is a problem-solving framework based on empathy and comprehension of the customer’s needs. Embracing design thinking places customers at the centre of products, resulting in superior customer experiences and strong business results.

The primary goal of these workshops is to assist the end-user with company registration, filing, and compliance, as well as to improve turnaround times (TATs). The SECP will also be able to better perform its regulatory role in serving its customers by implementing cutting-edge systems.

Participants also discussed different scenarios for how the SECP could directly engage with its end users via digital technologies. They discussed their experiences with LLP registration and shared ideas to help the business community. The workshop was attended by a large number of stakeholders from the business community as well as information technology experts, in addition to SECP and EY officials.