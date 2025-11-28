The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified two fake online trading platforms, “Equitrix Investment Management LLC” and “ahlexchange.com,” that are enticing the public with exaggerated returns on investments in listed companies’ shares. These entities are falsely associating themselves with Arif Habib Limited, a licensed brokerage house.

This advisory is part of the SECP’s ongoing effort to caution the public against illegal investment and trading platforms. These platforms are often promoted through social media and WhatsApp groups by individuals fraudulently using the names of licensed securities and commodities brokers.

SECP Warns Public Against Fake Trading Platforms Equitrix and ahlexchange

The public is hereby informed that “Equitrix Investment Management LLC” and “ahlexchange.com” are neither licensed nor authorized by the SECP to operate any investment or trading platform. The SECP has reported these illegal platforms to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The general public is advised to engage only with SECP-licensed securities and futures brokers, and to contact them exclusively through the official communication channels listed on their respective websites. A list of licensed brokers is available on the websites of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

The SECP urges investors to remain vigilant, avoid fraudulent platforms, and verify the legitimacy of any investment service before conducting financial transactions or sharing personal information.

The SECP strongly warns the public not to deposit or invest any funds with “Equitrix Investment Management LLC,” “ahlexchange.com,” or with any individuals or groups promoting similar illegal platforms.

