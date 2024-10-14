Security Expert Warns of AI-Based Scam Targeting Gmail Users

A security expert, Sam Mitrovic, recently shared his encounter with a sophisticated AI-based scam call designed to steal his Gmail account credentials. In his blog post, Mitrovic explained how the scam was so realistic that even someone with his expertise was nearly fooled. He warned that this new wave of AI-assisted scams could trick many unsuspecting users.

Such scam attempts are not new. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) adds a new level of complexity, making the scams more convincing. Mitrovic noted that people are often busy and distracted, increasing the chances that such realistic-sounding calls could lead victims to unknowingly share sensitive information.

The scam started with a Gmail account recovery notification that Mitrovic received but ignored. He also missed a call that appeared to come from Google’s Sydney office. A week later, the same recovery notification appeared, followed by another call that Mitrovic decided to answer.

The caller—a polite American male voice—informed Mitrovic of suspicious activity on his Gmail account over the past week. While talking, Mitrovic googled the phone number and found it was indeed a legitimate Google number. However, he soon discovered that the number was meant for inquiries about Google Assistant, not Gmail-related issues. This discrepancy raised a red flag.

When Mitrovic asked the caller to send an email, the scammer pretended to type in the background before the email arrived. At first glance, the email seemed legitimate, but upon closer inspection, Mitrovic noticed that the sender’s address was not from a genuine Google domain.

As Mitrovic examined the email, the caller repeated “Hello” twice with eerily perfect pronunciation and timing. This unnatural precision tipped him off that the voice was generated by AI, prompting him to end the call immediately.

Mitrovic highlighted several clues that helped him avoid being scammed:

Unexpected recovery notifications : He received account recovery messages he had not initiated.

: He received account recovery messages he had not initiated. Spoofed phone numbers : Although the call came from a legitimate Google number, it was likely spoofed.

: Although the call came from a legitimate Google number, it was likely spoofed. Google’s policy: He pointed out that Google rarely calls users directly unless they have a Google Business Profile.

Mitrovic warned that AI-powered scams represent a growing threat. They make it easier for fraudsters to scale their operations by placing thousands of calls simultaneously without needing human agents.

While AI-driven phishing is a new challenge, spoofing and scam calls are not unfamiliar. In the past, similar scams involved fake calls from Apple Support and other tech companies. Mitrovic emphasized the importance of staying vigilant as scams grow more advanced, urging users to verify communications and be sceptical of unsolicited calls.