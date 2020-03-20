The novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 is proliferating around the world like a wildfire. While we are striving to avoid getting infected from the Covid-19, some people are reaping benefits from it. These people are the hackers who want to infect your devices with malware in order to extract your personal information. The security experts told that hacking is on the rise. And one of the most-used technique in recent times is to use the coronavirus as a ploy.

Security Experts Warn that Hacking is on the Rise Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 as a Global Pandemic. It has affected more than 165 countries and the number of individuals reaching 247,595. The disease has caused almost 9,000 deaths worldwide due to which a wave of fear has propagated among the masses. Zscaler, a security firm, told that hacking threats are increasing since the inception of Covid-19. The Hackers are cashing on the fears of the virus, which are widely spread among the masses. According to Zscaler, there is an increase of 15% a month since the start of 2020. Though, this month the percentage has reached 20%. The company witnessed different types of attacks came through on the networks of its business partners. An increasingly used tactic for hacking is to lure victims with the promise of information or safety from COVID-19.

In several ways, this is normal business for hackers, who often utilize major events to deceive their victims. Whether it’s apps that promise you free access to Oscar-nominated films or scams that guarantee your tax refund. These kinds of attacks deceive you into acting against your better judgment. But security experts told that the attacks are increasing in swift rate, and it’s evident from hackers’ behaviour that they take this moment as potentially profitable.