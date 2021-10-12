See beyond with Infinix Zero X series, now available for pre-orders Pre-order Infinix Zero X Pro and starting from Rs 32,999 with free gift of iRocker earbuds!

Placing the power of the latest in smartphone technology in the consumers’ hands, Infinix has announced the pre-orders of the next-generation Zero X Pro and Zero X Neo. Available for the smartphone enthusiasts and lovers of the innovative smartphone tech, the new Zero X series available for pre-orders from the 11th of October, starting from Rs. 32,999 with an exclusive gift on XPark.

Opening a new world of tech-enabled sharing and communication, designed to elevate the everyday living of customers, the new devices come dotted with new features keeping the brand DNA centralized. Much evolved from its predecessors and all other existing smartphones that have seen the light of the day, Zero X series is revolutionary, to say the least. From the next level camera and new experience of the AMOLED display to the attractive design features that make each offering of this series stand out, Zero reimagines the smartphone experience like never before.

Infinix Zero X Pro is a complete power pack solution with 108 MP camera, a 60X periscopic zoom, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The special Moon Photography Mode along with 60X Periscopic Zoom can easily capture the moon with accuracy. Moreover, the dual flash of 16MP front camera will help elevate your selfies even in low light.

The Zero X Neo comes with 48 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera. It combines a stylish, thin and lightweight design with an ultimate high performance of MediaTek Helio G95 to provide better and improved overall performance.

Zero X Pro and X Neo comes with exquisite colour options including Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown and Bahamas Blue. Infinix aims to deliver a bespoke device with out of the box features to meet the customer’s expectation. With a plethora of features, these stellar devices are not to be missed.

Hurry-up and pre-order Zero X series today on Xpark also get a chance to win exciting gifts by participating in the Spin and Win lucky draw.