Sehat Kahani’s mobile and web based application facilitates individuals to access primary and secondary healthcare services online without the hassle of waiting for a long time. The app is a holistic digital health solution. The interface is easy and user-friendly.

Two female Doctorpreneurs, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram and Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga co-founded a health-tech social enterprise that is engaging a network of qualified female doctors to get back into the work force using technology and digitization. This is the great platform that is connecting doctors with patients in remote areas of Pakistan by tele-medicine via nurse assisted e-Health clinics.

Sehat Kahani: The Recipient of ‘The Elevate Prize 2020’

Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, Chief Operation Officer [COO] and co-founder of Sehat Kahani wins a position in the top 20 Global startups’ list for The Elevate Prize Foundation by MIT Solve. It is worth mentioning here that Sehat Kahani’s Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram has also won the Rolex Award.

The app is allowing a patient to record their health history, chat, or conduct an audio/video consultation. A network of qualified online female general physicians & specialists are active to respond and try to bring the solutions of patient’s health issues without wasting time. Patients can get a prescription. They can also get the facility of medicine delivery and lab tests at home but in limited areas.

For readers information, Elevate Prize Foundation (founded in 2019 by a businessman, philanthropist, and author Joseph Deitch) aims to search for activists, creators and change-enablers who are committed to solve the world’s problems and working hard for it.

For 2020, 1,297 applicants from 119 countries applied to ‘The Elevate Prize’ award across the globe including, North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Latin America and Caribbean, and Middle East and North Africa. A panel of 21- judges including Chef Jose’ Andres, Maria Elena Slaina, and Yo-Yo Ma screened and shortlisted only top 20 startups and Sehat Kahan App won ‘The Elevate Prize Award’ among them.

