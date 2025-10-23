Selecto Expands Retail Footprint with New TECNO-Powered Stores in Okara and Faisalabad

Selecto has officially announced the opening of two new retail outlets, further strengthening its presence in Punjab’s smartphone retail market. The expansion comes as part of Selecto’s partnership with TECNO, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brands known for its innovation and value-driven technology.

The new stores — located in Venus Chowk 2, Okara, and Samanabad, Faisalabad — were inaugurated in a launch event where TECNO Pakistan’s CEO, Mr. Bruce, cut the ribbon, marking the official opening of both outlets.

With this expansion, TECNO smartphones are now more accessible than ever, giving customers the opportunity to experience the latest devices firsthand. Visitors to these stores can also enjoy exclusive launch gifts with every TECNO purchase, ranging from branded wireless chargers, wallets, cross-body bags, and much more, depending on the model purchased.

Speaking at the event, Selecto representatives shared that these new stores aim to enhance customer experience and convenience by bringing top-tier smartphone technology closer to consumers across major cities.

The collaboration between Selecto and TECNO reinforces both brands’ commitment to making advanced technology available to a wider audience across Pakistan — combining Selecto’s trusted retail presence with TECNO’s growing popularity among young, tech-savvy users.

Building on this momentum, Selecto is set to further expand its retail footprint with additional TECNO-powered stores planned across key cities in the coming months. The upcoming outlets aim to make TECNO’s innovative smartphone range even more accessible, ensuring customers nationwide can experience the brand’s technology and value firsthand.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Selecto outlet to explore the full range of TECNO smartphones and take advantage of these limited-time launch offers.

