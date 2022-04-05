Selena Gomez is Much Happier After Quitting Social Media

Selena Gomez’s enthusiasm for mental health activism is reaching new heights. On Monday, the singer, actor, and entrepreneur joined her two co-founders, her mother Mandy Teefey, and friend mental health campaigner Daniella Pierson. They celebrate the launch of her multimedia firm Wondermind. The new site intends to be a free resource for users to help them manage their mental health.

Selena Gomez Speaks Her Heart Out

The 29-year-old has spoken openly about her bipolar disease, and says she wishes to use her own experiences to educate others, particularly when it comes to social media toxicity.

In an interview, Miss Gomez remarked, “I haven’t gone on the web in four and a half years.” “This has completely transformed my life. I’m much happier now. I’m more present, and I’m making more connections with others. It gives me a sense of normalcy.”

She told InStyle the previous year that she “developed a system” where she doesn’t recall the credentials to her social media accounts, which she said was important so she could focus on herself.

“Growing up in the limelight has undoubtedly taught me so much,” Gomez said. “I can’t believe I’m where I am emotionally, just because of how I made the required steps to distance myself from it since it’s not normal,” she said.

Gomez Speaks About Her Medical Condition

Gomez, who publicly revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2020, has spoken openly about her mental health struggle, calling it “freeing.”

She added, “I started to build a relationship with myself.” “That, I believe, is the best part. I think this is the happiest I’ve ever been.” She says she wants to work with Wondermind. “The humans to be seen, listened, and understood It’s fine to be unhappy.”

She discussed the public scrutiny she has undergone over the years during a conversation with Elle magazine in 2021. She talked about highly her public separation from Justin Bieber. Also, getting a kidney transplant owing to her lupus diagnosis, and pursuing mental health care.

