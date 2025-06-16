Senate Committee Backs E-Commerce Taxation, Mandates Registration of Online Sellers

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has proposed a sweeping change to the sales tax framework in Pakistan, approving new taxation measures for the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. These developments came during the committee’s third consecutive session reviewing the Finance Bill 2025–26, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The deliberations were attended by high-ranking officials, including Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kiyani, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial. As part of Pakistan’s annual budget evaluation, the session focused heavily on reforms aimed at improving revenue collection without disproportionately burdening vulnerable groups.

Key Proposals and Changes

New Tax Measures on E-Commerce Transactions

The committee gave the green light to a more structured taxation model for e-commerce. FBR Chairman Langrial explained that while consumers already pay sales tax on many online purchases, these amounts are often not remitted to the government due to a lack of accountability from sellers.

To address this loophole:

Courier services will now be designated as sales tax collection agents since they have direct access to sellers’ invoices.

The new framework requires digital sellers, including non-resident companies, to register with the FBR if they sell to Pakistani consumers via websites, apps, or marketplaces.

Unregistered sellers will face enforcement action, though the FBR has promised leniency for informal or occasional sellers, including housewives and small-scale hobbyists.

Implications for the Digital Economy

The move to impose a more robust taxation regime on e-commerce is part of a broader effort to formalize Pakistan’s growing digital economy, which remains largely unregulated and outside the tax net.

According to industry analysts, Pakistan’s e-commerce market crossed Rs. 150 billion in annual revenue in 2024, with projections showing continued double-digit growth. Yet, the FBR’s data indicates a large portion of these transactions escape formal taxation due to unregistered platforms and informal sellers.

E-Commerce Taxation: Reform or Restriction?

The e-commerce tax reform, while conceptually sound, presents a more complex picture.

Strengths of the Proposal:

It levels the playing field between offline and online retailers.

It improves transparency and formalization.

It ensures tax compliance by leveraging courier services, which are already structured entities.

Challenges and Risks:

Small sellers on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, WhatsApp, and Instagram could be disproportionately affected.

There is limited infrastructure to support mass digital registration, especially in rural or semi-urban areas.

Enforcement could lead to an informal migration of sellers further underground if not coupled with incentives and support.

There is also skepticism about whether international e-commerce giants will comply with local registration laws or exploit jurisdictional gray areas. While the FBR has declared all non-resident vendors must register, enforcement on cross-border platforms remains a logistical and legal grey zone.

E-Commerce Taxation: The Road Ahead

The committee’s recommendations are not final and will now be subject to further parliamentary debate and potential revision before the Finance Bill 2025–26 is passed into law. However, the emphasis on digital accountability signals a more nuanced fiscal approach from the government this year.

If effectively implemented, these proposals could not only expand Pakistan’s tax base but also protect vulnerable communities and encourage the formalization of the digital economy. Yet, the success of these reforms hinges on clarity, transparency, and technological readiness.

