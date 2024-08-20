Senate Committee Criticizes Ministry of Science and Technology

The Senate standing committee on science and technology has expressed strong criticism of the Ministry of Science and Technology, highlighting the non-functioning of all 17 departments within the ministry. Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, the committee meeting voiced serious concerns about the ministry’s operations.

Senator Agha lamented that none of the 17 departments were making any tangible progress and asserted that the committee would not tolerate such inefficiencies. In response, officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology proposed a name change for the Scientific and Technological Development Corporation and claimed that its financial situation had improved compared to the previous year.

The ministry reported a budget of Rs250 million and sales of Rs365 million, indicating that the corporation, operating through the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR), was producing and selling products, including those used for pesticide spraying on fruits and vegetables, without imposing any financial burden on the federal government.

In Senate session, Senator Agha also pointed out the declining agricultural yields in Pakistan, attributing the drop to diseases affecting crop production. Senator Afnan Ullah raised further health concerns, noting the emergence of “blue tint allergy,” a previously unknown condition.

The committee also expressed concern over the lack of qualified personnel within the ministry and urged the government to prioritize recruitment of experienced professionals in the field of science and technology.