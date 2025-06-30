Senate Committee Faces Internet Issues During Provincial CERT Discussion

In a recent meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, an ironic situation unfolded when internet disruptions hit the session just as members were discussing the country’s cybersecurity preparedness.

Senator Palwasha Khan, chairing the meeting, mockingly urged the IT Ministry to fix connectivity issues at least within the Parliament. The interruption came while Federal Minister Shaza Fatima was updating the committee on cybersecurity developments and the status of Pakistan’s Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

She informed the committee that the National CERT, established a year ago, is now joined by provincial CERTs, which are prepared to handle local cyber threats. She added that the national team is working to raise awareness and respond to attacks in real time.

However, committee members expressed skepticism about the team’s effectiveness. The Chairman recalled his WhatsApp being hacked during the Pak-India conflict, with no alert or response from CERT. Officials responded that only 36 cybersecurity experts are currently available to manage nationwide risks.

While cybersecurity structures may be improving on paper, the committee’s live experience with connectivity issues highlighted the ongoing gaps in basic digital infrastructure.

