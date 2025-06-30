Senate Committee Grills IT Minister Over DG Appointment Controversy

A fiery debate erupted in the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology over the controversial reappointment of the Director General (DG) for International Coordination, raising questions about transparency, merit, and the space for new talent in federal ministries. The DG Appointment Controversy took center stage during a committee meeting on Monday, where Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Committee Chairperson exchanged sharp words over the selection process that resulted in the same individual being appointed again to the DG post.

Committee Questions Reappointment of Existing Official

Chairperson of the committee criticized the move, stating that the Ministry of IT had reappointed the same person who was already working in the position, despite initiating a fresh recruitment process.

If the intention was to keep the previous official, then what was the point of conducting a new selection process? This raises serious concerns about the credibility of the hiring procedure.

In response, Minister Shaza Fatima strongly defended the ministry’s actions, asserting that the process had been carried out transparently and in accordance with the government’s policy on MP-II scale appointments.

“The government has defined criteria for MP-II appointments, and we followed it. We’re committed to bringing in new people and avoiding unnecessary extensions.

The Minister emphasized that if the goal had been to retain the existing DG, an extension could have been granted instead of initiating a public recruitment process.

Senators Raise Red Flags Over Merit and Talent Pipeline

However, concerns from other members of the committee echoed skepticism.

Senator Manzoor Kakar asked whether the hiring process had genuinely prioritized merit, noting that over 1,400 candidates had applied for the position. He criticized what he described as a broader pattern of ignoring fresh graduates and emerging professionals, which he argued weakens institutional capacity and innovation.

Minister Shaza Fatima responded directly to the criticism, clarifying that the DG-level post is not entry-level and demands substantial experience.

Nonetheless, the Minister assured the committee that youth development remains a top priority for her ministry.

“This year, we are set to certify 500,000 young people with advanced IT training. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and others have launched certification programs in partnership with us.

The session also touched upon technical shortcomings in the National Information Technology Board’s (NITB) online recruitment portal.

DG Appointment Controversy: What it Reveals

The controversy over the DG’s appointment highlights a deeper debate within Pakistan’s public sector: how to balance experience with opportunity and whether procedural transparency translates into real access for new talent.

On one hand, the ministry claims to be modernizing and digitizing Pakistan’s future workforce, while on the other, recycling senior officials contradicts that vision.

While the IT Ministry maintains that the reappointment was legal, fair, and merit-based, the optics of the situation have triggered questions about inclusivity and talent pipelines in governance.

As Pakistan prepares to roll out AI education in schools and expand its digital ecosystem, ensuring credible, transparent, and inclusive public recruitment will be key to maintaining both public trust and institutional growth.