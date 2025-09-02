Senate Committee Questions Hidden Perks, Salaries of PTCL Board Members

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication expressed serious concern over the Ministry of IT’s failure to provide the names and designations of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) board members.

During the session, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, lawmakers questioned why the ministry had withheld such information despite repeated requests. “Why is the Ministry of IT not providing the list of names and positions of PTCL board members?” the chairperson asked, emphasizing the committee’s right to access this information.

The committee also demanded clarification on the salaries and perks received by board members. “How much do they earn? Are they paid in rupees or dollars? And how much is spent per meeting?” the chairperson asked, terming the PTCL board “a white elephant” due to its high costs and allowances.

Senator Nadeem Bhutto urged the ministry to at least reveal the names of Pakistani representatives on the board. The chairperson expressed surprise at the secrecy, calling it “strange” that the ministry was hiding information and questioning whether there was outside pressure.

Ministry officials responded that a request had already been sent to Etisalat, PTCL’s majority shareholder, and that the information would be shared once received.

Unconvinced, the chairperson warned that the committee would continue to hold sessions until the full list of board members, along with their positions and perks, was provided. “Our job is to ask questions. If you are under pressure, then say it openly,” the chairperson said, stressing that withholding details would only invite further scrutiny.

