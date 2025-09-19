Senate Committee Raises Alarm Over Internet and Mobile Service Problems, PTA Blames Spectrum Auction Delay

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication held a meeting to review the challenges facing Pakistan’s telecom sector. The discussion covered poor internet service, spectrum auctions, tariff hikes, and the long-awaited Ufone–Telenor merger. Senate Committee raises alarm over internet and mobile service problems, but PTA links issues to the pending spectrum auction.

Senator Kamran Murtaza highlighted the severe internet connectivity issues in Balochistan. He said users in affected areas should be given extensions on their data packages. The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) admitted that many districts in the province are facing problems. He assured the committee that packages will be extended in areas where services have been restored.

The committee chairperson noted that service quality issues are not limited to Balochistan but exist nationwide. The PTA Chairman explained that the real solution lies in spectrum auctions. However, he pointed out that some spectrum-related cases are still pending in court.

Senator Kamran Murtaza also asked if the national firewall system had affected service quality. In response, the PTA Chairman said the web management system has been active in Pakistan since 2005 and is upgraded regularly. He explained that entire platforms can be blocked under the system but assured that calls and SMS cannot be interfered with unless a device is compromised. He also warned that bugs inserted into phones could lead to apps like WhatsApp being hacked.

The committee chairperson noted that Israel has sent several such bugs, while Senator Afnanullah recalled a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister claiming that smartphones everywhere are vulnerable. Senator Afnanullah suggested Pakistan should develop its own messaging app similar to WhatsApp. The Additional Secretary of the IT Ministry confirmed that such an app has already been developed and is undergoing security clearance.

Audit officials informed the committee that Jazz had collected more than Rs. 6 billion in excess tariffs from customers. They recommended sending the case to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which has now been done. The PTA Chairman explained that Jazz currently offers around 100 packages. Of these, tariffs for 9 packages increased, making up a 9.4% overall rise. He added that Jazz raised tariffs on about 20% of its packages during the past year.

The committee expressed anger over poor service quality, especially frequent call drops. Senator Nadeem Bhutto pointed out that even 2G coverage is unreliable on the Karachi–Sukkur Motorway, where calls often drop during travel on motorways and highways.

The committee also reviewed delays in the Ufone–Telenor merger. Officials from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) said the merger would be completed within two weeks. They explained that the process took 18 months due to data-related delays.

Senator Afnanullah asked about the timeline for the 5G spectrum auction. The PTA Chairman responded that the auction cannot move forward until the Ufone–Telenor merger is finalised.