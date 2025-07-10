Senate Committee Raises Concerns Over Cases Against Journalists Under PECA Act

The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting met on Wednesday. They discussed several issues. One of the main concerns was the registration of cases against journalists and social media activists. These cases have been filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The committee’s chairman, Senator Ali Zafar, showed his disappointment. He said the Ministry of Information had failed to share a report about these cases. The ministry had asked the Ministry of Interior for details but got no reply. Due to this, the committee has now decided to summon the Secretary of the Interior. They want to get answers on why such cases are being registered against media persons under PECA.

Senate Committee Raises Concerns Over Journalists’ Cases on PECA Act Misuse

The committee also talked about unethical advertisements. Senator Afnan Ullah was worried about ads that promote gambling, alcohol, and inappropriate clothing. He pointed out that betting ads often appear during cricket matches. He also mentioned that alcohol is sometimes shown in TV dramas. Moreover, he said this shows that the rules are not being followed properly.

Senator Sarmad Ali added that gambling apps are easily available. He suggested that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should take action. He also said that religious advisory bodies can help. Moreover, he suggested that a special body should be formed to monitor such content.

Some committee members questioned if existing PEMRA laws are enough. Senator Pervaiz Rashid said fines are not stopping the wrong ads. However, he warned that there should not be too much control over cultural norms, especially about clothes. Senator Afnan Ullah clarified that the law does not target women.

To move forward, the committee decided to get the Minister of Information’s view on the Prohibition of Unethical Advertisements Act. They want to know what more can be done to stop unethical content on TV and social media.

Another topic was the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill. Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur raised an important point. She said many government departments do not share full information. They give incomplete or selective data. She gave Scotland as an example. There, public institutions must share complete information on time. She said Pakistan should follow this example to promote transparency.

The committee also looked into issues related to PTV. They checked the budget and staff matters. Officials from the Ministry of Information told the committee that PTV’s annual budget is Rs11 billion. Out of this, Rs8.5 billion is spent just on salaries for the staff. This leaves very little money for other work.

Senator Waqar Mehdi raised another problem. He said that Radio Pakistan’s buildings in Karachi are being occupied illegally. He also pointed out that there is electricity theft through illegal connections. Furthermore, he asked for checks on Radio Pakistan properties outside Islamabad too. He said inspections will help stop illegal use and encroachments.

In the coming meetings, the committee plans to follow up on all these matters. They will continue to push for answers about the cases under the PECA Act. They also want stricter action against unethical advertisements. The goal is to protect journalists, promote clean content, and ensure transparency in government work.