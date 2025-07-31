Senate Committee Reviews AI Regulation Bill 2024 and Shows Concerns Over Language Model Project

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, held an important meeting today to discuss the regulation of artificial intelligence in Pakistan and review ongoing technology projects under the Ministry of IT. The first item on the agenda was the AI Regulation Bill 2024, which the federal cabinet approved just a day earlier. The bill aims to regulate the growing use of artificial intelligence in Pakistan, ensuring it is implemented responsibly and ethically.

Secretary IT briefed the committee, stating that AI has revolutionised the world and Pakistan must adapt quickly. He highlighted that the government is working on an AI framework built on two major approaches — regulation and ethical implementation.

Senator Afnan Ullah supported the need for regulation but also warned that AI could lead to massive job losses if not handled carefully. “We must also consider the societal impact of AI,” he said. He emphasised the importance of accuracy in AI models, especially those used for decision-making.

Senate Committee Reviews AI Regulation Bill 2024 and Raises Concerns Over Language Model Project

Senator Kamran Murtaza expressed doubts over the current reliability of AI-generated content. “I come from a legal background. Whenever I tried to verify AI-generated responses related to law and justice, they were inaccurate,” he remarked. He stressed the need to fact-check AI outputs.

Senator Humayun Mohmand added that if Pakistan wants to move forward, AI must become a part of the system—but with proper checks and balances in place.

After the AI discussion, the committee turned its attention to the Ministry of IT’s project for building Pakistan’s first local language AI model. The project is being developed in collaboration with a telecom company and NUST University.

The officials of the telecom company, present during the meeting, stated that Pakistan’s biggest challenge is collecting data in local languages. They warned that many regional languages in Pakistan are dying out, and this model could help revive them. They added that they had engaged with several ministries to promote the value of this initiative.

In addition to these discussions, the Secretary IT also revealed that a new Emerging Technology Wing is being established under the Ministry to focus on modern tech like AI and chip design. He said the government received Rs. 16 billion in the current PSDP budget and is training 7,000 bachelor’s students to develop practical tech skills and reduce dependence on theoretical education.

The meeting concluded with a collective call for fairness, transparency, and thoughtful regulation as Pakistan moves deeper into the digital age.