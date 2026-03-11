The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently held a meeting to review the security of Islamabad Safe City cameras. The discussion focused on the protection mechanisms of the city’s traffic and surveillance cameras, especially after reports that traffic cameras in Tehran were hacked by Israel.

Committee members raised concerns about whether similar cyber threats could affect Pakistan’s surveillance infrastructure. Senator Afnan Ullah highlighted the seriousness of the situation, stating that the incident in Tehran shows how dangerous cyberattacks on public security systems can be.

Senate Committee Reviews Security of Islamabad Safe City Cameras After Global Hacking Concerns

During the meeting, officials from the Safe City Project briefed the committee about the current security arrangements in Islamabad. According to the officials, the cameras used in the Safe City system were installed using technology from Japan. The system, known as BriefCam, has been part of the project since 2021.

Senator Afnan Ullah noted that hacking is a complex issue and cannot be limited to a single method. He explained that there are thousands of ways hackers can attempt to breach a system, which makes cybersecurity a constant challenge for governments and organizations. Because of this, he emphasized the need for continuous monitoring and strong digital protection measures.

The Director General of the Safe City Project, Haroon, provided a detailed briefing to the committee. He assured members that the Safe City system is well protected and that the data services connected to it are fully secure. According to him, the various mobile applications and software platforms used by the project are also protected against cyber threats.

He explained that the Safe City Project undergoes regular audits to ensure that security systems remain up to date. These audits help identify any vulnerabilities and ensure that the system continues to meet high security standards.

One of the key security layers mentioned during the briefing was the use of strong firewalls. The DG said these firewalls play a major role in protecting the surveillance network from unauthorized access or hacking attempts. According to him, these measures help ensure that the system remains secure despite growing global cybersecurity risks.

The meeting also discussed how the Safe City system supports security operations during the movement of important personalities. Officials explained that strict protocols are followed during VVIP movements, and multiple security agencies monitor these movements through the surveillance network.

The committee was also informed about the procurement process for equipment used in the Safe City Project. The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is responsible for purchasing and managing the equipment required for the system.

At the end of the meeting, the committee chairperson suggested holding the next meeting inside the Safe City control room so members can directly observe the system’s operations. The chairperson also recommended inviting representatives from the Intelligence Bureau to participate in the next session to provide further insights on national cybersecurity and surveillance protection.

The discussion reflects growing concerns worldwide about cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure such as surveillance networks. By reviewing and strengthening the security of systems like Islamabad’s Safe City project, authorities aim to ensure that public safety technologies remain protected from emerging digital threats.