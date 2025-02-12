Senate Committee Seeks 40% Staff Increase in Science & Tech Sector Amid Rightsizing Debate

The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology recently convened at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha. The meeting focused on reviewing the performance of key scientific institutions and addressing workforce-related concerns within the Ministry. The participants of the committee meeting included Senators Husna Bano, Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, and Muhammad Aslam Abro. In addition, other senior officials, including the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, also attended the meeting.

The committee examined the role of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Center (PASTIC). Officials highlighted that PASTIC operates within universities, playing a key role in scientific research and technology dissemination. The Ministry’s Secretary emphasized the need to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, citing its growing relevance in modern technology.

During the discussion, the committee members stressed the importance of expanding PSF’s human resources. They recommended a 40% increase in staffing to improve outreach and efficiency. Senator Kamil Ali Agha acknowledged the significance of PASTIC’s contributions and urged efforts to promote science among the general public.

The committee also discussed the ongoing rightsizing efforts within the Ministry. Senator Kamil Ali Agha raised concerns over the impact on employees and criticized the Ministry for failing to provide a comprehensive briefing. He insisted that no employee should suffer due to administrative inefficiencies.

The Secretary of the Ministry clarified that all departments were directed to implement rightsizing measures. He proposed drafting a detailed proposal to present before the committee. Senator Kamil Ali Agha emphasized the need for transparency, demanding a report outlining vacant positions, department closures, and employee reassignments.

The committee stressed that workforce restructuring should be conducted responsibly, ensuring job security and organizational efficiency. A well-structured plan is required to balance operational improvements with employee welfare.

While modernizing scientific institutions is essential, workforce expansion should align with strategic goals. AI advancements can drive innovation, but neglecting job security could impact morale. The government must strike a balance between progress and stability to ensure sustainable growth in the science and technology sector.

