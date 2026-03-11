A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held today at Parliament House, Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. The Senate IT Committee examined rural connectivity, telecom competition, and national data protection during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sadia Abbasi, Kamran Murtaza, Nadeem Ahmad Bhutto, and Afnan Ullah Khan, while Senator Pervaiz Rashid attended the meeting online. Senator Talha Mahmood participated as a special invitee, and Senator Shahadat Awan attended as the mover of the question.

Officials of the Universal Service Fund (USF) briefed the Committee on Starred Question No. 6 raised by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan regarding projects initiated by the government under the USF for the provision of internet and telecommunication facilities in Qila Abdullah. The briefing included details of project locations, approved budgetary allocations, current implementation status, expected completion timelines, and the number of villages and public sector institutions expected to benefit.

Senate IT Committee Examines Rural Connectivity, Telecom Competition, and National Data Protection

The Committee was informed that under Section 33B of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996, the Universal Service Fund has been mandated to provide access to telecommunication services in unserved, underserved, rural, and remote areas. USF is currently implementing multiple projects across the country to expand telecommunication infrastructure, provide high-speed broadband services, and improve connectivity in rural and underprivileged regions.

Specifically, in District Qila Abdullah, a total of 22 previously unserved mauzas, with a combined population of 39,736, have been provided voice (2G) and/or data (3G) services through the installation of nine telecom towers, including one repeater. The Chairperson proposed the formation of a subcommittee to further examine the matter.

The Committee also received a briefing on Starred Question No. 7 moved by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding the notification of Telecom Competition Rules under Section 57 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996. Officials informed the Committee that the Draft Telecommunication Competition Rules, 2026 have been prepared to establish a framework for promoting fair competition in the telecommunications sector.

The draft rules outline mechanisms for identifying relevant markets, monitoring market power, and regulating anti-competitive conduct to ensure a transparent and competitive telecom environment. The draft has been shared with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for its views and comments, after which it will be finalized for further processing.

A comprehensive briefing was also given by representatives of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on recent cyber-attack incidents in Pakistan and the measures being taken to strengthen the security of digital platforms.

The Ministry of Interior, along with officials from Islamabad Safe City Authority and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, briefed the Committee on security mechanisms in place following a recent incident involving killing of Supreme Leader of Iran. The Committee was also apprised of measures being implemented to safeguard real-time data systems.

Furthermore, the Secretary Interior, representative of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad briefed the Committee on safeguards related to data protection under the ICT Household Survey mobile application. The Committee raised concerns regarding data storage and custodianship in the absence of a comprehensive data protection law, and sought clarification regarding the designated repository authority and access protocols for various organizations and agencies.

Officials including the Director General of the National Cyber Emergency Response Team, NADRA, Chairman PTA, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the Committee about coordinated efforts to secure critical data systems against cyber threats. These measures include restricting access to critical systems from outside Pakistan, blocking illegitimate traffic originating within the country, and strengthening real-time monitoring, response, and reporting mechanisms.

The Committee emphasized the need for stronger cyber security protocols and improved coordination among relevant institutions to ensure the protection of national data infrastructure and digital platforms.