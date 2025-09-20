The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, under the chairpersonship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, met today at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad. Senate IT Committee stresses urgency of data protection law amid dark web concerns

The meeting was attended by Senators Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, and Kamran Murtaza, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Chairman PTA briefed the Committee on the issue of nationwide data theft and informed that such data is available on the dark web. He underlined the need for a comprehensive inquiry to identify the sources of these leaks. He further stated that PTA had conducted an internal inquiry in 2022, while the Ministry of Interior has now initiated a formal investigation. Senator Afnan Ullah Khan apprised the Committee that data is stolen separately from various institutions, compiled, and subsequently sold.

The Committee Chairperson shared a personal experience of receiving a fraudulent call regarding a bank transaction and raised concern as to how fraudsters gain access to such sensitive information. The Chairman PTA clarified that during the last two years, no telecom data has appeared on the dark web but emphasized the urgency of establishing a national-level mechanism for data security.

The Committee expressed concern over the delay in introducing legislation to secure personal data. The Ministry of IT informed that a draft bill had been prepared and consultations with stakeholders were in progress. Senator Afnan Ullah cautioned that failure to enact data protection legislation would expose the country to serious consequences. The Committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of Federal Minister Ms. Shaza Fatima from the meeting.

The issue of over Rs. 6 billion tariff collection from consumers by Jazz was also deliberated upon. At the request of audit authorities, the Committee referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Officials informed that PTA had already submitted certain documents for verification.

Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto voiced concern over the deteriorating quality of mobile phone services and frequent call drops across the country. He pointed out that even 2G service is scarcely available along the Karachi–Sukkur Motorway.

The Committee also reviewed the delayed merger of Ufone and Telenor. Officials from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) informed that the merger deal was in its final stages and expected to be completed within two weeks. They stated that the process had already taken 18 months due to delays in the submission of requisite data. The Chairman PTA clarified that until the merger is finalized, the auction of spectrum for 5G services can not be undertaken.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, however, questioned the feasibility of completing the matter within two weeks when it had already been delayed for eighteen months.

Officials from the Ministry of IT briefed the Committee that the 5G auction would be held in December. The Chairman PTA stated that the Authority was fully prepared for the auction, though certain outstanding issues still required resolution.