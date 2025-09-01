Senate IT Committee to Probe Jazz Over Alleged Rs. 6.58 Billion Overcharge, Spectrum Irregularities

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication is set to examine a purported audit report alleging that Jazz overcharged mobile users by Rs. 6.58 billion. The panel will also review spectrum irregularities, including the alleged illegal use of spectrum by China Mobile, as well as issues concerning PTCL and Ufone.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, will be chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. According to the official notification, the committee will hear briefings from multiple regulatory bodies and officials.

The PTA Chairman and the Auditor General of Pakistan will present detailed findings on the alleged Jazz overcharge, including claims that the company had the discretion to raise tariffs by up to 15% quarterly. The briefing will also cover steps taken by PTA to protect mobile users’ rights.

In addition, the committee will review the capital expenditure of all telecom operators over the past three years, measures to ensure service quality, and the results of recent quality of service surveys. Officials from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), PTA, and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will provide updates on registered call centers and software houses, including revenue details, registration and monitoring mechanisms, and actions taken against cyber fraudsters. Measures to prevent future scams will also be discussed.

Spectrum Issues and Legal Matters

The Chairman of the Frequency Allocation Board will brief the committee on efforts for spectrum auctions. The Attorney General of Pakistan, alongside the Chairmen of PTA and PEMRA, will outline steps taken to lift the LDIFLL stay orders to facilitate spectrum allocations.

The committee will also be updated on ongoing litigation involving the spectrum occupied by Sun TV and illegal usage by China Mobile, including actions taken to resolve these matters. PTA will provide information on the last audit of PTCL and details of Ufone’s Board of Directors, including names and designations.

The Senate IT Committee’s review aims to strengthen regulatory compliance, safeguard consumer rights, and ensure transparency in Pakistan’s telecom sector.

