The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom held a meeting where officials briefed the members about the growing challenges of financial fraud in the country. Officials from the National Counter-Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) explained that illegal call centers and fake software houses are a big problem. These centers contact ordinary people and trap them through fake investment offers. Many citizens have lost their savings in such scams. As a result, the Senate IT Committee asked the officials to take stronger action against illegal call centers and software houses.

The officials also highlighted the alarming rise of fraud through WhatsApp. Hackers gain access to accounts and then send messages to family members and friends asking for money. This has become one of the most common tricks to cheat people.

Senate IT Committee Urges Stronger Action Against Illegal Call Centers

According to NCCIA, online financial fraud worth around Rs. 2 to 3 billion has been reported in Pakistan. Out of this, fraud amounting to Rs. 720 million has already been confirmed. Several FIRs have also been registered in different cases.

The crackdown against these crimes is ongoing. In the past year, authorities raided 63 illegal call centers across the country. Around 450 people were arrested during these operations. Officials said this was a major step to protect citizens from further losses.

The committee was also told that more than 60 per cent of the complaints received by cybercrime authorities are linked to electronic fraud. The growing use of digital platforms has made it easier for criminals to target people.

NCCIA stressed the need for stronger laws and better awareness among citizens. They said that public cooperation is vital to stop these frauds. People should be cautious when receiving unknown calls or investment offers and must verify messages before sending any money through WhatsApp or other apps.

The Senate committee acknowledged the efforts of the authorities but urged them to speed up action against illegal networks. The rising number of fraud cases shows that cybercrime is becoming a serious threat to Pakistan’s digital economy and public trust.