Senate Panel to Probe Extra Charges by Telecom Operators and Banks

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue is set to probe additional charges imposed by telecom firms and banks amid growing concerns over the rising financial burden on consumers.

According to an official notice issued by the Senate Secretariat, the committee will meet on April 1 at Parliament House to receive detailed briefings from representatives of both sectors. The focus of the session will be on the structure and justification of extra fees being charged to customers.

The move comes as complaints about deductions and service charges continue to surface, prompting calls for greater transparency and regulatory oversight. Lawmakers are expected to examine whether these charges are justified and in line with existing consumer protection frameworks.

In addition to the issue of service fees, the committee will deliberate on several administrative and financial matters. These include a proposal to grant an honorarium equal to five months’ basic pay to medical staff at Parliament House, as well as salary-related concerns of faculty members working under the tenure track system.

Separately, the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will brief the committee on a request from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry regarding the classification of PCT heading 3921. The briefing will also cover the non-implementation of a presidential order issued in July 2025.

The upcoming session is expected to feature key policy discussions, particularly as pressure mounts on regulators to ensure accountability in service charges and strengthen fiscal governance.

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