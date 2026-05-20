Senate Panel to Probe Internet Disruptions and Telecom Tower Diesel Shortages Across Pakistan

A subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications is set to meet on June 1, 2026, to investigate persistent internet disruptions and reports of diesel shortages affecting telecom tower operations across Pakistan.

According to official details, the committee will examine growing complaints raised by senators regarding deteriorating internet services and the alleged disappearance or shortage of diesel used to power telecom infrastructure in multiple regions of the country.

The agenda states that the subcommittee will “investigate, inquire, and rectify the issues of the internet and the disappearance of diesel for the telecom towers raised by honorable senators in different areas of the country.”

The development comes amid growing concerns about slow internet speeds, frequent outages, and unstable connectivity, which have disrupted businesses, educational activities, banking operations, and digital communications nationwide.

Lawmakers have particularly expressed concern about connectivity issues in remote and underserved areas where telecom infrastructure heavily depends on backup generators due to prolonged electricity outages and weak power infrastructure.

Officials familiar with the matter said the committee is expected to seek detailed briefings from representatives of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), telecom operators, and other relevant stakeholders.

The panel is also likely to investigate whether operational mismanagement, administrative failures, or supply chain issues contributed to the reported disappearance or shortage of diesel allocated for telecom tower operations.

Industry experts say diesel shortages can severely impact telecom services in load-shedding-prone regions, as cellular towers rely heavily on backup power systems to maintain uninterrupted mobile and internet connectivity during electricity outages.

The Senate subcommittee is expected to formulate recommendations aimed at improving internet reliability, strengthening telecom infrastructure management, and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity services across the country.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistan’s telecom sector continues facing mounting operational challenges, including prolonged load shedding, fiber optic cable cuts, infrastructure theft, and rising pressure on digital connectivity networks amid increasing internet usage nationwide.

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