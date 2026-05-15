Senate Passes Bill Making Coding and Computer Science Mandatory in Schools

Pakistan’s Senate has passed the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill 2026, introducing a major shift in the country’s education framework by making computer science, coding, and programming compulsory subjects in schools.

According to the approved amendment, compulsory courses in computer science, coding, and programming will now be introduced for students from elementary through high school under the amended Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012.

The legislation, passed by the upper house of parliament, states that the amendment will come into force immediately. Official documents show the amendment inserts a new clause into Section 3 of the existing education law, directing authorities to “ensure compulsory courses related to computer sciences, coding, and programming for all elementary to high school students.”

The bill was introduced by Senator Fawzia Arshad, who described technology education as essential for preparing students for the modern digital economy and future job markets.

Coding Declared Essential Skill for Future Workforce

The statement of objects and reasons attached to the bill says technology and computer education have become increasingly important in both academic and professional environments, with even basic jobs now requiring digital skills.

The document notes that introducing coding and programming at the school level would help students better understand modern technologies and improve future employment opportunities.

It further states that computer education should be recognized as a fundamental educational right to prepare young people for the era of technological convergence, innovation, and global competition.

Education experts say the move reflects growing recognition worldwide that coding, artificial intelligence, and digital literacy are becoming core skills for future economic participation.

The amendment is also expected to place new responsibilities on education authorities, schools, and curriculum developers to introduce updated technology-focused learning programs, teacher training, and digital infrastructure across educational institutions nationwide.

The development comes as Pakistan continues broader efforts to expand digital transformation, technology adoption, and IT sector growth as part of long-term economic modernization initiatives.

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