Senate Passes Resolution to Provide Digital skills to Empower Women and Girls

The mitigation of the gender gap holds value for any state as it can be seen as one of the parameters of overall development. On the other, technological education is another domain that holds the utmost importance. So, in this regard, the Senate of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution asking the federal government to develop and execute a National Action Plan to render a gender-sensitive approach to innovation, technology, and digital education.
Details of the Resolution Passed by Senate:
The resolution proposed by Seemee Ezdi and others urged the government to educate women and girls with digital skills by emphasizing education in topics related to information and communication technology. In addition to that, it also asked for the allocation of a specific amount of money for the digital empowerment of women through PSDP programs.
Resolution to Promote Gender Equality:
According to a source, the resolution acknowledged that including women and other marginalized groups in technology would result in more innovative solutions. Moreover, it holds a larger possibility for inventions that suit the needs of women and thus promote gender equality.
On the other hand, another resolution passed by the House demanded that the government establish a permanent division and its subordinate task force under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance to develop a practical road map for abolishing Riba and establishing an interest-free financial and economic system for the nation.
It was stated that the government should restrict individual and collective interest/riba-based businesses in the country. It was said that interest or riba must be eradicated from all financial institutions. Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha stated, in reference to the resolution, that the government’s top objective is to rid the financial system of riba. In this regard, a task team has already been formed and tasked with developing a road plan.
