Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom Reviews PTA’s LDI License Renewals

Under the supervision of Senator Palwasha Khan, the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunications recently held a meeting to discuss the renewal of Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses for several telecom companies. During the meeting, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman provided updates on the status of LDI license renewals, which have been a point of contention due to pending court cases.

PTA Faces Legal Challenges in LDI License Renewals

According to the PTA Chairman, five LDI companies have agreed to pay renewal fees. However, others are facing ongoing legal battles. The LDI licenses were originally set to expire in July and August. No doubt, they have become a focal point of the industry’s attention. The PTA Chairman claims to implement installment payment options for these fees, hoping to provide some relief to the companies involved.

The former IT Secretary raised serious concerns over specific policy directives during the meeting, which, according to the PTA Chairman, were outside his entitlement. Just for your information, this matter was also previously discussed at the cabinet level, adding further complexity to the situation.

Senator Anusha Rahman, a key member of the committee, raised a critical question regarding the 15 LDI companies. She asked whether they currently possess operational optical fiber cables or not. Furthermore, she noted that four of the LDI companies are highly active in the market. Meanwhile, the PTA Chairman disclosed that nearly 15 court cases concerning LDI license renewals are ongoing.

As Pakistan’s telecom sector continues to develop, resolving these issues around license renewals is necessary to provide long-term growth and infrastructure development.

