Senate Standing Committee to Discuss Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom is going to hold an important meeting to discuss the “Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024”. Senator Afnan Ullah introduced the bill. It aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to manage the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI) in Pakistan. The bill contains the proposal to create an Artificial Intelligence Commission. As per the latest reports, this commission will manage all AI-related matters in Pakistan. It will consist of a chairperson and four members, who will receive salaries and benefits equivalent to those of an MP-1 officer. To support its operations, the federal government will establish a dedicated AI regulation fund.

Regulating AI in Pakistan: Insights into the Proposed Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024

The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024 introduces different key provisions sought to ensure unbiased access to AI technologies for all citizens. Among its objectives, the bill aims to improve human involvement in managing AI systems across different sectors. It also underscores the significance of accountability and transparency in data collection, storage, and usage within AI systems. Furthermore, the commission will prioritize improving the security and resilience of AI technologies. Moreover, it will help promote environmentally sustainable practices in the industry.

The bill delineates a clear framework for addressing violations. Moreover, it allows people to file complaints with the commission. Upon confirmation of a violation, the commission will start enforcement proceedings against offenders. Penalties for violations could range from Rs. 1.5 billion to Rs. 2.5 billion, with more stringent outcomes for offenses involving sensitive or classified data. Moreover, people will have the right to appeal decisions to the High Court or other tribunals established by the federal government.

Previously, the Ministry of IT and Telecom drafted an AI policy in June last year. It is currently experiencing public consultation. A committee, consisting of industry experts, academics, civil society members, and government representatives, is working to modify the policy. This collaborative effort wants to ensure that the policy addresses the concerns and needs of all stakeholders. The standing committee meeting was postponed due to unexpected circumstances, but the Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill 2024 remains on the agenda for the next session. If passed, this legislation will celebrate a significant milestone in the regulation of AI technologies in Pakistan. It will help in safeguarding privacy, security, and human dignity while promoting responsible AI usage.

