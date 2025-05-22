Senate Urges Better Telecom Services and Free 911 Helpline for Remote Areas

The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas has urged the government to improve telecom services in underdeveloped regions and swiftly operationalize a network-free 911 emergency helpline. The committee, chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, met to assess the performance of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in unserved and underserved areas of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The session began with a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on a school bus in Balochistan. The chairman called for immediate action and stronger security measures for vulnerable communities.

The USF CEO briefed the committee on the fund’s structure, projects, and operations. The USF, under the federal government, funds telecom infrastructure projects with support from AGPR and direction from its board. However, progress is hampered by serious challenges, including security threats, damaged infrastructure, land disputes, delays in approvals, and service blocks due to military operations.

The CEO outlined USF’s main services: mobile and broadband connectivity, optical fiber deployment, and coverage expansion along highways and tourist locations. The Secretary of IT informed the committee that while 90% of the population now has coverage, 10%, largely in remote areas, still lack basic connectivity.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan raised concerns over weak internet in Mohmand, Bajaur, Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram, and Orakzai. The committee was informed that 24 active projects in KP aim to resolve this, and USF was directed to provide detailed updates.

Internet disruption in various parts of Balochistan was also discussed. The Ministry of IT noted that internet restrictions in some regions follow Interior Ministry directives due to security risks. The chairman urged both ministries to propose alternative solutions to maintain services without compromising security.

In a major recommendation, the committee directed the Ministry of IT to launch a nationwide 911 emergency helpline that can function without an internet or cellular network. It also called for a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about this offline life-saving service.

Further, the committee asked telecom companies to explain their call rate structures and taxation. It also demanded a report on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by these firms to ensure they are contributing to public welfare.

The meeting concluded with a strong message emphasizing that digital inclusion must be a national priority, and emergency access must not depend on signal availability. The committee vowed to continue oversight until every citizen, regardless of location, has access to basic communication and safety infrastructure.

