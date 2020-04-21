As we all know, there is an important feature in the WhatsApp privacy settings which restricts everyone other than “My Contacts” and you may not want every random person contact number to be saved in your phone book who would also able to see your profile picture. Therefore, I am going to tell you different ways from which you can send WhatsApp chat without saving the contact.

How to send WhatsApp message without saving the number?

1. WhatsApp’s official method: (For both iOS and Android)

WhatsApp itself offers an official way to send message to an unsaved number, just not within the application. You can simply initiate a conversation any number by opening a certain browser. After that, go to the URL address and type https://wa.me/phonenumber. Just replace the last part with the full number along with the country and region code but without any + or – or () or 00.

So for instance, if you want to conversate with the number +971-54-3259801 in the UAE, you would go to the URL: https://wa.me/971543259801.

After typing it in the browser, you’ll get the web page below with a large green Message icon. Clicking on it, opens a chat with that phone number in WhatsApp.

So as you can see in above-mentioned picture, you can send WhatsApp chat without saving the contact. It is the most convenient way to send WhatsApp message to unsaved numbers.

2. Send Whatsapp message without saving number on iPhone

For an iPhone user, there’s an easier way to do the job. The method uses Siri Shortcuts, which is an application designed by Apple that operates on devices running iOS version 12 or newer versions. First of all, download the Siri Shortcuts app. After downloading open the application, click the Gallery tab which is present on the bottom right. Now add any shortcut of your own choice, and run it once. Moving forward go to settings and then Shortcuts from where you have to enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. The former step will allow you to run Siri Shortcuts from anywhere, so you must be sure to download shortcuts made by individuals you trust and even if you download random shortcuts, check the steps involved to be sure it does what you want.

check out? How to Hide Typing Status on WhatsApp?

After that is done, open this link on your phone and tap the Get Shortcut button to download it. Now you’ll be redirected to the Shortcuts app. Click Add Untrusted Shortcut. Following this, you can open the Shortcuts app and search for the WhatsApp to Non Contact shortcut in the My Shortcuts tab. You can either operate it from here or click on the three dots icon at the top of the shortcut. After which tap Add to Home Screen to make a quick launch shortcut on the home screen. Once you run this, you will be asked to enter the recipient’s number. Enter it along with the country code and you’ll be redirected to WhatsApp with a new message window open.

3. Send WhatsApp message without saving number on Android

The third method may be less popular among the others but it’s the easiest way. In order to try it, you can easily enter +phonenumber including the + and country code at the beginning in the Google search widget on your homescreen. Then click to select it, and tap the three-dot button. An option to send a WhatsApp message will pop up if you have a compatible device.

When we tested this method, it worked on both Android 9 Pie and 10, but only on stock devices (Pixels and Android One). However, we saw the other actions on Huawei, Samsung, and OnePlus phones, but not the WhatsApp one. But we hope that the integration will make its way to non-stock Android devices later.

4. Using an App: