Sengled has announced a slew of new products at CES 2022. The most intriguing is the Smart Health Monitoring bulb, and the most fun is the Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV light strips. Sengled has also extended its support for Matter, the new smart home standard, adding the fourth protocol to its package.

Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Bulb Can Track Your Heart Rate

The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring bulb is a dual Wi-Fi / Bluetooth bulb with built-in health monitoring using radar technology. It’s designed to track your sleep and certain biometric measurements, such as heart rate and body temperature, as well as other vital signs.

Check Also: Govt Launches Health Card Mobile App to Provide Healthcare to Masses

The bulb can work alone, or multiple bulbs connected via a Bluetooth mesh network work together to create a virtual map that can help detect human behaviour. It could even determine if someone has fallen.

This could be an impressively unobtrusive way to help monitor whether a person living alone has fallen and potentially injured themselves. Although what it will do about it once it detects a fall has yet to be revealed.

The product is still under development, so details such as pricing are scarce. But the company is hopeful to launch it in the fourth quarter of 2022. So stay tuned for more updates.

See Also: Facebook is Working on A Smartwatch to focus on Messaging and Health

Source: The Verge